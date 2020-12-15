Ravens' Lamar Jackson denies bathroom break rumors: 'I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce'

Social media had a field day with Lamar Jackson’s all too familiar hustle to the locker room during the final quarter of the Baltimore Ravens win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, but the former league MVP says he really was just dealing with cramps.

The Ravens were leading when Jackson exited the game with cramps. He was listed as questionable for return but hallway footage of him jogging to the locker room with a certain urgency had onlookers believing it was a coverup for something else.

LAMAR JACKSON, RAVENS UPEND BROWNS IN WILD MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said, referencing the former Boston Celtics star who was carted off the court with an apparent leg injury during the 2008 playoffs only to later reveal it was for a bathroom break.

Jackson said he noticed his throwing arm was cramping and after a few more plays his legs began to cramp.

“I need to get some salt in my system real quick.”

He was in the locker room getting stretched out when he saw backup quarterback Trace McSorley go down with an apparent knee injury.

“I’m catching an attitude because I’m like, man, it’s not going the way we want to. Then I see (McSorley) go down and I’m like we’ve got to start, we just got to go out there,” he said.

Jackson came in on a 4th-down play and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown for the go-ahead score. Baker Mayfield responded with a quick drive down the field that ended with a Kareem Hunt 22-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 1:04 remaining in the game.

But it was just enough time for Jackson to set Justin Tucker up for a game-winning 55-yard field goal.

The Ravens improved to 8-5 while the Browns fell to 9-4.

