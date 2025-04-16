Ravens' John Harbaugh questions whether Travis Hunter can be a two-way star in the NFL

Top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter said last week he would rather quit football altogether than be drafted by a team that's not interested in using him as the two-way star he was at Colorado.

Speaking during a predraft press conference Tuesday, one head coach expressed reservations about having a player on both sides of the ball.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to the media ahead of next week’s draft in Green Bay when the topic of Travis Hunter was raised.

"If we’re talking about a guy like Travis Hunter, we would probably want to put him at one position," DeCosta said, acknowledging the Ravens won't be able to draft a talent like Hunter with the 27th pick in the draft.

Harbaugh added that, from a coaching perspective, it would be a difficult proposition for any player in the NFL.

"It’s going to be interesting to see how they do it, wherever he goes. But to say that you’re going to be completely immersed in everything that there is to know on offense and everything there is to (know on) defense, I don’t know if there’s enough hours in the day for a player to be able to do that and to have every detail locked down.

"You could certainly do it, I would think, on one side of the ball and then have some sort of a package on the other side of the ball, which is my guess is how the team will do it, wherever he goes."

The former Colorado star said last week that not being able to play both sides of the ball would be a deal-breaker for him.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter told CBS Sports. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it."

Last season, Hunter played 713 snaps on offense and 748 snaps on defense and was still productive despite the high number of snaps. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards with 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver and 35 tackles with four interceptions, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble as a cornerback.

"I assume we’ll be playing against him. So, we’re about to find out how that team does it," Harbaugh said.

