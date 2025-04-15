Travis Hunter says he would 'never' play football again if an NFL team only let him play one side of the ball

Travis Hunter has a message for NFL teams who would only want him to play on one side of the ball, whether that be cornerback or wide receiver.

Hunter, 21, won the Heisman Trophy after he dominated the competition as both a wide receiver and cornerback. When asked if an NFL team were to tell him he could only play one position, Hunter said he would rather not play at all.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter told CBS Sports last week. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it."

Hunter excelled as a two-way player last season while playing an exceptionally high number of snaps for Colorado. Last season, Hunter played 713 snaps on offense and 748 snaps on defense and was still incredibly productive despite the enormous amount of snaps.

Hunter had 96 catches for 1,258 yards with 15 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while he had 35 tackles with four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble as a cornerback.

The top NFL Draft prospect told CBS Sports that no team has asked him to only play one-way, but if a team decides to ask him to play one-way in the future, they already have their answer.

The Tennessee Titans seem locked in on taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, which would leave the Cleveland Browns with a chance to select Hunter, star pass rusher Abdul Carter, or Hunter’s college teammate Shedeur Sanders.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke about what position he views Hunter as at the NFL Combine in February.

"In terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver, the answer is 'yes.' He can play both, and I think that's what makes him special. But we would see him as a receiver primarily first. But I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level."

If Hunter dominates both sides of the ball like he did at the college level, the NFL team that drafts him will be very happy.

