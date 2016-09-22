Ravens-Jaguars Capsule

BALTIMORE (2-0) at JACKSONVILLE (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Baltimore 2-0, Jacksonville 0-2

SERIES RECORD - Jaguars lead 11-8

LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Ravens 22-20, Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK -Ravens beat Browns 25-20; Chargers beat Jaguars 38-14

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 11, Jaguars No. 29

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (23), PASS (16).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (16), PASS (1).

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (30), PASS (5).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (T26), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Rematch of last year's game that featured botched ending. NFL acknowledged Jacksonville should have been penalized for not being set on play before winning field goal. Ravens LB Elvis Dumervil subsequently grabbed quarterback Blake Bortles' facemask while making tackle, giving Jacksonville one more play with no time left. Jason Myers followed with 53-yard FG to give Jags 22-20 win. ''You know, I don't really ever forget that game,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. ''It doesn't have to be spurred. That's always been kind of on my mind.'' ... Coming off second-biggest come-from-behind victory in franchise history, Ravens looking for third 3-0 start and first since 2009. ... Dennis Pitta is tied for most catches (12) by TE and ranks second in yards (141). Only Carolina's Greg Olsen has more. ... Dumervil has five sacks in four career games against Jaguars. ... Ravens WRs Kamar Aiken and Breshad Perriman played at UCF with Bortles. ... WR Mike Wallace has all three of Baltimore's TDs this season. ... Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan spent two years in Jacksonville as kid, so ''it is going to mean a lot to play there.'' ... Jaguars trying to avoid starting 0-3 for third time in four years. ... RB Chris Ivory expected to make season debut after missing first two games with ''general medical issue'' that required hospital stay. ... Jags hope to get WRs Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns on track after relatively quiet two games. ... Jaguars LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion) unlikely to play after spending night in San Diego hospital for observation. ... Bortles is 0-9 when throwing for at least 300 yards. ... Gus Bradley is 12-38 in four seasons, second-worst winning percentage in NFL history for anyone who has coached at least 50 games. Bert Bell (10-46) is only coach with worse career record, and he also was team owner. Fantasy Tip: Stick with Robinson, who is due to score. Third-year pro went consecutive games without TD just once in 2016.

