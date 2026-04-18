Giants star Darius Slayton marries Olympian Anna Hall at historic New York mansion

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Touchdowns aren’t normally scored in the offseason, but New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton definitely found the end zone, as he officially tied the knot with Olympic track star Anna Hall.

The couple was married at Oheka Castle, a historic mansion on the Gold Coast of Long Island, on April 11, according to Vogue.

Slayton, 29, followed Hall, 25, on Instagram, but the two didn’t officially meet until Slayton attended one of Hall’s track meets in New York without her knowledge. The wide receiver went up to her after the meet to introduce himself and ask her out to dinner.

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They ended up hitting it off and got engaged in November 2025.

Slayton proposed to her on the same track he went to when he asked her out.

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"I took her back to the same stadium in New York, where we had met, and proposed on the track," Slayton said, according to Vogue.

"He told me we were going on a date in the city, which we do a lot," Hall said. "So I didn’t think anything of it, until he told me he was dressing up. Then I was a little suspicious, because he never dresses up! When the car pulled up to Icahn Stadium, instead of a restaurant, that’s when I knew for sure."

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The Giants wide receiver just finished his seventh season with the team, catching 37 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown. In his career, Slayton has caught 296 passes for 4,435 yards with 22 touchdowns.

Hall represented Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women’s heptathlon, finishing in fifth place. She won gold in the heptathlon at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

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