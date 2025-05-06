Ravens face backlash over 'tone' of Justin Tucker statement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens faced backlash on Monday over its statement on the decision to release All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker amid the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Eric DeCosta, the Ravens’ executive vice president and general manager, said the team "made the tough decision" to release Tucker.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade," DeCosta said.

"We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes called out the Ravens for the "tone" of the statement. Sports media personality Dan Le Batard called the statement "flailing bulls---."

Others weighed in as well.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight different Baltimore spas and wellness centers have accused him of inappropriate behavior from alleged incidents between 2012-16.

Tucker has denied the allegations in a statement posted to social media and a statement to OutKick.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," he said in February.