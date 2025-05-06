Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens face backlash over 'tone' of Justin Tucker statement

The Ravens said a 'tough decision' was made to release Tucker

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Baltimore Ravens faced backlash on Monday over its statement on the decision to release All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker amid the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Eric DeCosta, the Ravens’ executive vice president and general manager, said the team "made the tough decision" to release Tucker.

Justin Tucker waves bye to fans

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker, #9, arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 4, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade," DeCosta said.

"We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Justin Tucker walks back

FILE - Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker, #9, walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes called out the Ravens for the "tone" of the statement. Sports media personality Dan Le Batard called the statement "flailing bulls---."

Others weighed in as well.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight different Baltimore spas and wellness centers have accused him of inappropriate behavior from alleged incidents between 2012-16.

Tucker has denied the allegations in a statement posted to social media and a statement to OutKick.

Justin Tucker vs Steelers

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker, #9, reacts to a missed field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Nov. 17, 2024. (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," he said in February.

