Jon Gruden back in professional football, joins Arena Football One League team's ownership group

Jon Gruden is back in professional football, but it’s not with the NFL.

The former head coach will be joining the Nashville Kats in the Arena Football One League as a part-owner.

Gruden won’t be a head coach, but rather the team said he will be in "consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team's football and business operations."

Gruden joins an ownership group that includes former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, who also serves as the league’s commissioner and Kats president.

"I have been a fan of indoor football for a long time and jumped at the opportunity to be involved with Jeff and the Nashville Kats as part of the ownership group," Gruden said in a statement. "I have so much respect for what Jeff has done over his career and continues to do with the Nashville Kats and as commissioner of AF1. I'm excited to be part of the team."

Gruden has not been involved with any professional football team at any level since he resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach during the 2021 season. The resignation came after damning emails he sent prior to being hired by the franchise, which included anti-gay, racist and misogynistic comments.

The 61-year-old held an advisory role with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, though he wasn’t an official part of the staff.

He did file a lawsuit against the NFL for contract interference and conspiracy, but a three-justice panel in Nevada Supreme Court sided 2-1 with the NFL. Gruden appealed the decision and it will be reviewed by a seven-person court at a later date.

While Gruden is well known for his time in the NFL, his younger brother, Jay, has won four Arena Football League titles as a player and two as a coach before he jumped into the NFL.

Since his resignation, Gruden has stayed connected with the NFL, most recently joining Barstool Sports to provide his expertise for the sports media company.

But now Gruden gets to be a part of the game at a real professional capacity once again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

