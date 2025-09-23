Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Derrick Henry slams helmet, flails on bench following costly fumble vs Lions

Henry rushed for a touchdown but had a costly fumble

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry’s frustrations boiled over on Monday night as another fumble helped doom the team in their loss to the Detroit Lions.

Henry was having a decent game against the Lions for the most part, but much like in the loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens’ momentum was thwarted down four points in the fourth quarter. The star player took the handoff, and the ball was knocked out of his grip by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Derrick Henry looks to run

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry works out prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Henry was seen slamming his helmet in disgust once he got back to the sideline. He finished with 50 rushing yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Detroit kicked a field goal to extend the lead to seven points on their next possession. Baltimore wouldn’t score again until 29 seconds remaining in the game.

The Lions won 38-30.

Aidan Hutchinson tries to stop Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, center, runs for a touchdown as Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and safety Kerby Joseph (31) try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Henry offered an apology to Ravens fans. He has three fumbles in three games as the Ravens have fallen to 1-2 on the season.

"I'm my worst critic, so I'm going to watch the film," he told reporters. "I’ll continue to watch it. I know we have a short week, but it’s just crazy. Three fumbles straight. I’m trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring, so I'm trying to work on it. 

"I'm my worst critic, so I'm not going to try to beat myself up too much, but it's hard not to when it's consecutive and consistent [instances] of me doing the same thing."

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry clasp hands

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, and running back Derrick Henry react after Henry's touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

He vowed to stay focused on eliminating the fumbles and taking care of the football.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

