Legendary sports radio host rips Jets' Aaron Glenn for dancing during critical play

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn went viral over the weekend when he sprinted and danced his way down the sideline as the team took the lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by linebacker Will McDonald IV.

Glenn’s dance became the new meme, at least for a brief moment, as a handful of social media users put an Earth, Wind & Fire song underneath the grooves.

However, it was all for naught. Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers’ offense down the field and Chase McLaughlin kicked the game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay improved to 3-0 on the year while New York fell to 0-3.

Glenn’s dancing didn’t appear to win over legendary New York City sports radio host Mike Francesa.

"I don’t need a cheerleader on the sideline. I don’t need one of these coaches who runs up and down with his team like he’s still playing," he said on his Bet Rivers podcast. "You’re not playing anymore. Use your brain. You’re there to coach. You’re not playing.

"So, I don’t need you jumping around and running around the sideline when your team finally makes a play. That is a coach who doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing. I want the guy who’s there thinking about the next play."

Glenn made clear that his team wasn’t the "same old Jets" and were going to fight to the bitter end.

"You just said we’re 0-3, we’re 0-3. How many more games do we have left? That speaks for itself," he said Sunday. "We have a lot of games to go play and you can build on this, you can build on this. The one thing I don’t do, which I understand that New York media tries to do, is the negative parts of it, but I’m not going to be that way.

"I’m going to let you guys deal with that. We’re going to let you guys deal with that. We’re going to look at the things that we did well and we’re going to continue to push forward because we’re going to improve, and we’re going to make sure that we get over that hump — I do know that."