Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens coach John Harbaugh shares powerful Christmas message after clinching playoff berth

The Ravens beat the Steelers 34-17 on Saturday to clinch

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Which team faces more pressure in this week 16 matchup? | Speak Video

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Which team faces more pressure in this week 16 matchup? | Speak

Joy Taylor dives into the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens rivalry ahead of their Week 16 showdown. With the Ravens as 6.5-point favorites, Joy evaluates which team carries the most pressure in this pivotal AFC matchup and what it means fo...

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth with their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, but head coach John Harbaugh had an important message to share before he addressed the team’s success on the field. 

Speaking to reporters after the 34-17 victory, Harbaugh began with something he said was "important" to him and many people around the world. And that was to acknowledge the spirit of Christmas.

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws from the pocket against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I read this to the team in our postgame prayer and it's this – this is Mary. Mary, the mother of God, said this when she was with Elizabeth. She said this, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God, my Savior.’ So, I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, happy holiday season, and rejoice," he said. 

"Rejoice. Rejoice in life. Rejoice in your circumstances. Rejoice in the tough games. Rejoice in the losses. Rejoice in the wins like we’re blessed to do today as a football team, and just rejoice in the people that you love, the people that are close to you. Rejoice. We aren’t here on this Earth to worry about every little thing and spar with one another. We’re here to rejoice in one another and with one another and love one another. Let’s try to remember that this week. This is a big football week – it’s also a big life week. It’s a big spiritual week."  

John Harbaugh talks to repoters

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to reporters following the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens will return on a short week to play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.

RAVENS TAKE DOWN STEELERS TO KEEP AFC NORTH RACE OPEN

The game comes after a big win over division rival Pittsburgh in what could’ve meant the Steelers clinching the division title with a win. Instead, the Steelers and Ravens are now deadlocked. 

"I feel like we've been busting our behind all season long, had ups and downs throughout this whole season, but to clinch a playoff against a great team like that, that's great," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "That means we're moving in the right direction."

Jackson improved to 2-4 against the Steelers as a starter and recorded his NFL-leading 37th touchdown. 

Russell Wilson in Baltimore

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson tacked at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers will also play Christmas day against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.