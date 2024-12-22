Ravens coach John Harbaugh shares powerful Christmas message after clinching playoff berth

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth with their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, but head coach John Harbaugh had an important message to share before he addressed the team’s success on the field.

Speaking to reporters after the 34-17 victory, Harbaugh began with something he said was "important" to him and many people around the world. And that was to acknowledge the spirit of Christmas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I read this to the team in our postgame prayer and it's this – this is Mary. Mary, the mother of God, said this when she was with Elizabeth. She said this, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God, my Savior.’ So, I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, happy holiday season, and rejoice," he said.

"Rejoice. Rejoice in life. Rejoice in your circumstances. Rejoice in the tough games. Rejoice in the losses. Rejoice in the wins like we’re blessed to do today as a football team, and just rejoice in the people that you love, the people that are close to you. Rejoice. We aren’t here on this Earth to worry about every little thing and spar with one another. We’re here to rejoice in one another and with one another and love one another. Let’s try to remember that this week. This is a big football week – it’s also a big life week. It’s a big spiritual week."

The Ravens will return on a short week to play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.

RAVENS TAKE DOWN STEELERS TO KEEP AFC NORTH RACE OPEN

The game comes after a big win over division rival Pittsburgh in what could’ve meant the Steelers clinching the division title with a win. Instead, the Steelers and Ravens are now deadlocked.

"I feel like we've been busting our behind all season long, had ups and downs throughout this whole season, but to clinch a playoff against a great team like that, that's great," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "That means we're moving in the right direction."

Jackson improved to 2-4 against the Steelers as a starter and recorded his NFL-leading 37th touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers will also play Christmas day against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.