Raiders clinch first overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft after Giants beat Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

A loss would have clinched the Raiders the first overall pick next April, but they did not have to wait for their own game to kick off to find out their fate.

The New York Giants had an outside shot at the No. 1 pick, a selection they controlled heading into their matchup against the Raiders last week.

However, the Giants beat the Raiders, forfeiting their control of the pick to Las Vegas. New York needed a loss and a Raiders victory to regain the first pick, but the Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys, 34-17, giving the Raiders the selection.

It is widely assumed that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be a Raider. Las Vegas acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason, but amid a dreadful season for the Raiders, Smith was a disappointment. Entering Sunday, he had thrown for 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns against 17 interceptions in 15 games.

Smith, 35, has two years left on his deal, but it's hard to imagine the Raiders passing up the Heisman Trophy winner who might complete a perfect season with a national championship.

The 2-14 Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs to end their regular season. The last time the Raiders had the first pick was in 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell out of LSU. Russell went on to become one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, playing in 31 games, with his last coming in 2009.

Perhaps the Indiana quarterback could have a better outcome.

The Giants, meanwhile, could fall as far as the No. 7 pick with their 4-13 record, depending on how the 4:25 p.m. games play out.

