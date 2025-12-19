Rams star Puka Nacua fined by NFL after renewed referee criticism and close loss to Seahawks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua’s tumultuous Thursday began with an apology and ended with more controversial remarks.

In between, he had a career-best performance.

After catching 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua once again expressed his frustration with how NFL referees handled the game.

Nacua previously suggested game officials shared similarities to attorneys. The remarks came after the third-year wideout claimed some referees throw flags during games to ramp up their camera time.

After the Seahawks 38-37 win propelled Seattle to the top spot in the NFC standings, Nacua took a veiled shot at the game's officials.

"Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol," he wrote on X.

The Pro Bowler added that his statement on X was made in "a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that."

"It was just a lack of awareness and just some frustration," Nacua said. "I know there were moments where I feel like, ‘Man, you watch the other games and you think of the calls that some guys get and you wish you could get some of those.’ But that's just how football has played, and I'll do my job in order to work my technique to make sure that there's not an issue with the call."

But, this time, Nacua's criticism resulted in a hefty fine. The league issued a $25,000 penalty, according to NFL Network.

Nacua had expressed aggravation on social media just days after the 24-year-old asserted during a livestream appearance with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on that "the refs are the worst."

"Some of the rules aren't ... these guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too," Nacua said, per ESPN. "You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"

On Thursday, reporters asked Nacua if he wanted to clarify his stance on the suggestion referees actively seek being in front of cameras during games.

"No, I don't," he replied.

Also on Thursday, Nacua apologized for performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes.

"I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," the receiver said in an Instagram post. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

Rams coach Sean McVay dismissed the idea that all the off-field chatter surrounding Nacua was a distraction leading up to Los Angeles' clash with its NFC West division rival.

"It wasn’t a distraction at all," McVay said. "Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

