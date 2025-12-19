Seahawks' wild 2-point conversion plays part in electric victory over NFC West rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks mastered the art of the 2-point conversion on Thursday night as Sam Darnold led an incredible comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams, 38-37, in what NFL fans were calling the game of the year.

Darnold led the Seahawks on a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to answer Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Puka Nacua to take the lead. Seattle went for two to win the game and Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert wide open in the end zone for the win. Saubert didn’t receive a target the entire night.

Seattle converted three 2-point attempts between the fourth quarter and overtime in the win.

The first came when it appeared the Rams were going to take control of the game. Darnold had turned the ball over with 9:48 left in the game down 16 points. Seattle was 0-172 all time when trailing by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. The odds were not on their sides.

However, Seahawks punt returner Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown. It led to Darnold finding Cooper Kupp for the first 2-point conversion.

On Seattle’s next drive, Darnold floated a pass to tight end A.J. Barner in the end zone for a touchdown. Things got a little bit wacky during the 2-point try.

During the conversion attempt, Darnold threw a parallel pass meant for running back Zach Charbonnet. Rams pass rusher Jared Verse batted the ball in the middle of the pass and the ball landed in the end zone. Charbonnet nonchalantly picked up the ball in the end zone, likely thinking the play was over.

Instead, officials reviewed the play and determined that Darnold threw a backward pass and the ball was live when it bounced into the end zone. Because Charbonnet recovered the ball, Seattle was awarded two points. The game was tied 30-30 with 6:23 left in the game.

The Rams had a chance to take the lead but Harrison Mevis missed a field goal that would have put the team up three points. There was no offense after that point and the game went into overtime.

Stafford found Nacua for the big touchdown to take the lead, but Darnold answered.

Seattle won the game and clinched a playoff spot.

NFL fans needed a breather after that game.

Darnold was 22-of-34 with 270 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker III ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Charbonnet also scored a rushing touchdown.

Smith-Njigba led the team with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua had an incredible night amid a shroud of controversy during the week. He had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. The star wide receiver apologized after he was accused of antisemitism during a livestream. He also ripped NFL officials.

Stafford was 29-of-49 for 457 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and was not sacked.

Seattle moved to 12-3 with the win. Los Angeles fell to 11-4.