Rams' Puka Nacua issues apology after outrage over 'antisemitic' act on YouTube stream: 'Had no idea'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua apologized for performing an "antisemitic" act on a YouTube stream earlier this week.

Nakua discussed touchdown celebrations on YouTuber Adin Ross' stream, as Nakua's Rams are set for a Thursday night affair in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Many, however, believed the celebration perpetuated a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype.

In the video, Ross instructed Nakua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together. Ross, who is Jewish, has referred to the movement as his own "dance" or "emote."

Nacua received overwhelming pushback and issued an apology Thursday, hours before his Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

A congressman said Nacua should "be dropped" if he performed the act.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre. And what does this a--hole [Nakua] do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped," he posted on X.

Ross recently had Antonio Brown on a stream, along with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, where they both referenced Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Brown, 6ix9ine and Ross were outside the home playing pickup football when fans drove past. Given 6ix9ine's run-ins with the law and the recent break-in at the home, all were on high alert.

Brown then approached Ross and asked , "No one's gonna Charlie Kirk me, right?" referencing the political commentator's assassination in September. 6ix9ine made a similar comment earlier when other fans drove past the home.

Nakua has found himself in one heck of a week, claiming that NFL referees were "the worst" and concussions are "all in your ear" and "you just can't think about it." Nakua's brother was also arrested for theft earlier this week.

Nakua is in the midst of another All-Pro-type season, catching 102 passes for 1,367 yards and seven total touchdowns, all while missing a game. His 93.7 yards per game are the most in NFL history, and he leads the NFL with 66 first-down receptions this season.

In his last two games, Nakua has 16 receptions for 348 yards, and with Davante Adams likely out Thursday, he will look to improve on those totals.

