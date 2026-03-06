Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes could beat projected timeline in ACL comeback: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs' decade-long run of playoff appearances came to an abrupt end in Week 15 last season. The Chiefs came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury when he scrambled to try and pick up some yards in the game’s final minutes.

At the time, the Chiefs said Mahomes would "begin his rehab process immediately," though his availability for the start of the 2026 season remained uncertain. On Thursday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer provided an encouraging update about the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s recovery schedule.

"His pain threshold is different, his work ethic is different," Glazer said during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show."

"So at first they were like, ‘Oh, you know, start of the season.’ I would probably hedge on him being [back] sooner than that. By far. Because he just attacks things."

Glazer also noted that doctors were able to perform the procedure before significant swelling set in, which may have accelerated Mahomes’ recovery timeline.

"The initial reports were kind of on the fringe there, but I want to tell you, Patrick’s different," Glazer added.

"He got (the surgery) before it swelled up. So, that was on a Tuesday. I believe it was either Thursday or Friday that week, he was already in the Chiefs’ training room doing rehab. And he had already got his knee bending at 90 degrees at that point. He’s just different, he heals differently."

In a message posted to social media after sustaining the injury, Mahomes thanked fans and said he would put his "Trust in God."

"Don't know why this had to happen," Mahomes wrote. "And not going to lie, it's hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever."

The Chiefs finished the 2025 season at 6-11. Earlier this week, the team traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of future draft picks as part of their offseason roster retooling

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.