Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes could beat projected timeline in ACL comeback: report

Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
What is the latest on Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs out of the playoffs? | FOX NFL Sunday Video

What is the latest on Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs out of the playoffs? | FOX NFL Sunday

The ‘NFL on FOX’ crew discusses the latest on Patrick Mahomes' recovery with the playoff picture heating up, including what the Los Angeles Rams' TNF loss, Sam Darnold's QB status and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs' decade-long run of playoff appearances came to an abrupt end in Week 15 last season. The Chiefs came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury when he scrambled to try and pick up some yards in the game’s final minutes.

At the time, the Chiefs said Mahomes would "begin his rehab process immediately," though his availability for the start of the 2026 season remained uncertain. On Thursday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer provided an encouraging update about the three-time Super Bowl MVP’s recovery schedule.

Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee after being injured during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"His pain threshold is different, his work ethic is different," Glazer said during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show."

"So at first they were like, ‘Oh, you know, start of the season.’ I would probably hedge on him being [back] sooner than that. By far. Because he just attacks things."

Glazer also noted that doctors were able to perform the procedure before significant swelling set in, which may have accelerated Mahomes’ recovery timeline.

Patrick Mahomes exits the playing field after an injury.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) receives assistance for an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"The initial reports were kind of on the fringe there, but I want to tell you, Patrick’s different," Glazer added.

"He got (the surgery) before it swelled up. So, that was on a Tuesday. I believe it was either Thursday or Friday that week, he was already in the Chiefs’ training room doing rehab. And he had already got his knee bending at 90 degrees at that point. He’s just different, he heals differently."
In a message posted to social media after sustaining the injury, Mahomes thanked fans and said he would put his "Trust in God."

Patrick Mahomes looks on before a game

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 7, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Don't know why this had to happen," Mahomes wrote. "And not going to lie, it's hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever."

The Chiefs finished the 2025 season at 6-11. Earlier this week, the team traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a package of future draft picks as part of their offseason roster retooling

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

