NFL star Puka Nacua rips refs for second time this week in sour post following overtime loss

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua once again went after NFL officiating as he posted critical remarks on social media following the team’s overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Nacua, who had a huge game in the 38-37 defeat, made a clear jab at officials. But the post was quickly deleted from his X account.

"Can you say I was wrong," the post read. "Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was frustrated in the postgame press conference. He had no answers for Nacua’s post as he said he didn’t know the post went out.

It’s about the third time Nacua had drawn controversy toward himself this week.

He made critical comments toward officials, calling them "the worst" in a livestream with Adin Ross. He was also accused of antisemitism for a gesture he made during the stream.

"The refs are the worst," Nacua said. "These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on Amazon Prime Video that Nacua should expect to be fined for those comments.

The antisemitic incident sparked an apology statement and a statement from the NFL.

In the video, Ross instructed Nacua to spike the ball, flex and then rub his hands together after a touchdown. The move appeared to perpetuate a harmful anti-Jewish stereotype. He released a statement before the game, apologizing for it.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," Nacua said in a "Stand Up to Jewish Hate" graphic. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The NFL also released a statement on Nacua’s actions.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual," the league said. "The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

The controversy didn’t appear to distract Nacua as he put together one of the best games of his career.

He had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t perform the celebratory move that Ross had told him to do.

Los Angeles dropped to 11-4 with the loss.