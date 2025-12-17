Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua accuses refs of making up calls to get on TV: 'The worst'

Nacua says that the refs want to be on TV

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua didn’t mince words when talking about referees.

Nacua, who appeared on a livestream with two internet streamers, Adin Ross and N3on, said referees are the "worst."

"The refs are the worst," Nacua said during the livestream. "These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on "Sunday Night Football." That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"

Puka Nacua in action

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua plays against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The 24-year-old star receiver was asked if the referees were really calling phantom pass interference penalties. 

"I mean, these guys are normal human beings too, bro," Nacua said. 

Shortly after the conversation about the referees, the two streamers said people who talk about the referees in a negative light get fined, and Nacua agreed. 

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NFL in January after criticizing calls made by the referees after a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

RAMS' CLUTCH TOUCHDOWN IN WIN OVER LIONS SPARKS FRENZIED DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Puka Nacua reacts on field

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nacua’s Rams benefited from a controversial call in their 41-34 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Matthew Stafford connected with tight end Colby Parkinson on a 26-yard touchdown, but it appeared Parkinson was short of the end zone. 

However, after replay review, the referees determined it was a touchdown. The score was a big one, as it gave the Rams a 27-24 lead in the third quarter, one they wouldn’t relinquish. 

Nacua is in the midst of a monster season. The Pro Bowler has 102 catches for 1,367 yards and six touchdowns. Nacua is second in the NFL in receiving yards behind only Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 1,541. 

Nacua’s Rams will take on Smith-Njigba’s Seahawks in a pivotal NFC West matchup Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

