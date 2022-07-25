Rams sign USFL star quarterback Luis Perez

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams signed USFL quarterback Luis Perez, the team announced.

Perez has led the New Jersey Generals to a 9-1 record, leading the North division. Perez leads the USFL in QBR (145.9) and completion percentage (71.7%) among qualified passers.

This will be Perez’s second stint with the Rams, as he signed with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Perez spent time on their practice squad that season.

Perez played in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the season was suspended. In that 2019 season, Perez also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions during the 2019 season.

In 2020, Perez played in the XFL for the New York Guardians, but the XFL was stopped five weeks into play because of COVID-19.

On April 1, 2022, the New Jersey Generals signed Perez to a contract. Perez was undrafted but signed a contract after quarterback Ben Holmes suffered an injury and was cut from the roster.

Perez is the owner of the first-ever touchdown pass in USFL history.

Perez grew up in California and walked on at Southwestern College, and he eventually worked his way up the depth chart to starting quarterback.

After two years at Southwestern, Perez transferred to division II school Texas A&M-Commerce. Perez won a competition for the starting job and started for two years, winning the Lone Star Conference in 2016.

