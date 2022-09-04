Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams have locker ready for free agent receiver: report

Beckham Jr. is still a free agent after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If Odell Beckham Jr. didn't tear his ACL in the Super Bowl, he was well on his way to have an insane performance en route to the Los Angeles Rams' title.

Beckham, the former New York Giant, was signed by the Rams for the remainder of the 2021 season after the Cleveland Browns released him, and boy was he a huge pickup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr., center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr., center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rams seemingly replaced him in the offseason with Allen Robinson, but Beckham is still more than welcome in southern California.

In fact, the Rams left the free agent a full locker with his nameplate at their training facility in Thousand Oaks, according to The Athletic.

The Rams scooped Beckham off the waiver wire after there were frustrations between Beckham (well, his father) and the Browns, and he fit right in.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 15, 2021.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 15, 2021. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SEAN MCVAY WANTS ‘GREAT TEAMMATE’ ODELL BECKHAM JR. BACK WITH RAMS

In eight regular-season games with L.A., Beckham caught 27 balls — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards, but he turned it up in the playoffs.

In his first three playoff games, he totaled 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC Championship) and two touchdowns.

He also caught the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI but tore his ACL in the second quarter of the game. It was the same ACL he tore in the 2020 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch over Mike Hilton of the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch over Mike Hilton of the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham's playing status for 2022 is certainly up in the air, but he's proven to come back as a legit force from such an injury as recently as a year ago.