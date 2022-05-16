Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Sean McVay wants ‘great teammate’ Odell Beckham Jr back with Rams

Beckham had a solid first half in the Super Bowl before he injured his knee

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Largely because of a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned.

If it were up to Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, that wouldn’t be the case and OBJ would again be wearing a Rams uniform. McVay said as much during a Thursday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, telling the show’s host: "Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship."

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Beckham joined the Rams last November and became an immediate contributor. In seven regular season games he found the end zone five times. He added another two touchdowns during LA’s post season run.

Throughout the offseason Beckham’s been linked to several teams, including the Saints, Packers, Browns (yes, seriously) and Rams, amongst others. Despite still recovering from his injury, Beckham appears to be waiting to sign until he receives an offer that’s richer than what’s currently on the table.

"They kno whwre (sic) I wanna be just can’t play for free," Beckham tweeted last week, in response to a comment that had him poised to sign back with LA.

Though McVay doesn’t handle the Rams’ financials, he seems like a guy who’d be willing to assist the defending champs in finding some extra cash to fatten OBJ’s wallet. "I thought he brought a great spark to our team," McVay told Rich Eisen. "I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate."

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands along the sidelines during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beckham Jr. will likely be sidelined until late November or early December as he continues to rehab from his second torn ACL in 18 months. His ongoing recovery provides additional time and opportunity for McVay and the Rams to find a way to bring OBJ back to LA.

"Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here," McVay added. "That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches warm ups before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

That would certainly qualify as a Hollywood ending for one of the NFL’s biggest stars.