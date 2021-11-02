Expand / Collapse search
Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad rips Baker Mayfield amid trade rumors, LeBron James tweets out support: '#FreeOBJ'

Beckham Jr. was one of the players in the NFL rumored to be traded by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Many think Odell Beckham Jr.’s skill set has diminished since joining the Cleveland Browns, but the tape says otherwise, as does the superstar wide receiver’s father.

Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on his Instagram on Tuesday that showed his son dominating the opposition, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was unable to find him. The video, which was posted on YouTube, featured plays from Week 3 to Week 6.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs through a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

"Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote in his caption.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ," James wrote.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a catch during the fourth day of NFL football training camp Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP)

Beckham Jr. was one of the players in the NFL rumored to be traded by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. He hasn’t lived up to the hype since leaving the New York Giants, which is why he was a part of trade speculations.

In 2019, his first season with the Browns, Beckham Jr. hauled in 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. His production wasn’t the same the following season before suffering a torn ACL after seven games played.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

So far this year, Beckham Jr. has 17 catches — a career-low catch rate of 50% — for 232 yards and no touchdowns. In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Steelers, Beckham Jr. has one catch for six yards.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Browns didn’t have any plans to trade Beckham Jr. The Browns didn’t have "any offers that would make sense for the organization," so they decided to keep him, with hopes that he will turn it around during the second half of the 2021 season.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com