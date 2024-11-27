Rams' Demarcus Robinson will play vs. Saints less than 1 week after DUI arrest

The Los Angeles Rams will not be doubling up on punishment for Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson, a wide receiver, was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after California police allege he was driving over 100 mph just hours after the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol observed Robinson, 30, driving a white Dodge sedan "traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour" on U.S. Route 101 going northbound at around 5:10 a.m., according to a news release.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement officials "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment." The veteran wideout was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and he was "cited and released to a responsible party."

Despite the incident, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday Robinson will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

"I think it was a bad decision he made. I don't think that makes him a bad person," McVay told reporters on Wednesday. "And I do believe this is something that, with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it, and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this.

"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions, and clearly there was a decision that's not in alignment with the things we want to be about. I know he was remorseful about that."

Robinson had two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Robinson is in his second season with the Rams. He has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches while starting all 11 games this season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson has spent the majority of his career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl in February 2020.

