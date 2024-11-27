Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce calls Black Friday game with Chiefs 'best team in football vs. worst team'

The Las Vegas Raiders are big underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, and understandably so.

The Chiefs have not looked like the traditional NFL power they've been in recent years, but they are 10-1 as the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are going with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback and are in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the draft with a 2-9 record, tied for the worst in the league.

With odds not in his favor, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was brutally honest about the matchup.

"Let’s call a spade a spade — best team in football against the worst team in football," he told reporters Wednesday.

"Let’s change the narrative. Let’s go out there and make it a dogfight. Let’s make it ugly, let’s make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos and get back to Raider football and have some personality and let it loose."

The Raiders went 2-0 against the Chiefs last year, including a surprising victory at Arrowhead Christmas Day. That, apparently, was a blessing in disguise for Kansas City, because the Chiefs ran the table after that loss.

Earlier this year, the two teams met in Vegas, and the Chiefs returned home with a 27-20 victory.

The Action Network has the Chiefs as 7.5-point favorites.

