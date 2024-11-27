Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce calls Black Friday game with Chiefs 'best team in football vs. worst team'

The Chiefs are 10-1; Las Vegas is 2-9

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders are big underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, and understandably so.

The Chiefs have not looked like the traditional NFL power they've been in recent years, but they are 10-1 as the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are going with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback and are in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in the draft with a 2-9 record, tied for the worst in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andy Reid and Antonio Pierce

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders hug after Kansas City's 27-20 win at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

With odds not in his favor, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was brutally honest about the matchup.

"Let’s call a spade a spade — best team in football against the worst team in football," he told reporters Wednesday.

"Let’s change the narrative. Let’s go out there and make it a dogfight. Let’s make it ugly, let’s make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos and get back to Raider football and have some personality and let it loose."

Antonio Pierce attends a press conference

Tom Telesco, left, and Antonio Pierce attend an introductory news conference at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center Jan. 24, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TOM BRADY SAYS SON TRIED TO ATTEND SUPER BOWL AFTERPARTY THAT FEATURED SNOOP DOGG, 'GIRLS DANCING'

The Raiders went 2-0 against the Chiefs last year, including a surprising victory at Arrowhead Christmas Day. That, apparently, was a blessing in disguise for Kansas City, because the Chiefs ran the table after that loss.

Earlier this year, the two teams met in Vegas, and the Chiefs returned home with a 27-20 victory.

Antonio Pierce looks on

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Action Network has the Chiefs as 7.5-point favorites.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.