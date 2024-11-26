Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI hours after loss to Eagles

Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after California police allege he was driving over 100 mph just hours after the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol observed Robinson, 30, driving a white Dodge sedan "traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour" on U.S. Route 101 going northbound at around 5:10 a.m., according to a news release.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement officials "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment." The veteran wideout was then arrested on suspicion of DUI and he was "cited and released to a responsible party."

He was arrested just a few miles away from the team’s training facility in Woodland Hills.

Robinson’s arrest came just hours after the Rams suffered a 37-20 loss to the Eagles at home on Sunday night. He had two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Robinson is in his second season with the Rams. He has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a team-leading six touchdown catches while starting all 11 games this season.

The Rams did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but head coach Sean McVay is expected to speak to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Rams’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Robinson signed with the Rams in 2023 after a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens the previous year.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson spent the majority of his career playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won the Super Bowl in February 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.