Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams’ Cooper Kupp to undergo ankle surgery, head to IR

Kupp will miss at least the next four games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on Wednesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals and will be placed on injured reserve. 

The move to the IR means LA will be without its top offensive player for at least the next four weeks. 

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is down with an injury during the Arizona Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is down with an injury during the Arizona Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kupp suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of LA’s 27-17 loss in Week 10. 

"It's significant," head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday, according to NFL Network. "But what we got to be able to do is say, alright let's put our heads together, let's figure out who we're playing with, you know, what do those guys do well?

"How do we make sure that the plan is in alignment with that and continue to try to just really pour into these guys and develop them and help them play to the best of their ability with an enjoyment and you know, seeing if you can put them in positions to enjoy the odds to be able to make some plays and go compete as well as they possibly can."

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams comes off the field during the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams comes off the field during the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

It’s the latest blow for the Rams, who were without quarterback Matthew Stafford against Arizona on Sunday as the defending Super Bowl winning QB was in concussion protocol. 

McVay told reporters that the team would get more clarity on Stafford’s health later in the day on Tuesday. 

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It’s been a trying season for the Rams, who sit at 3-6 on the year after losing three straight games. 

LA’s offense ranks 31st in the league in yards per game (282.7) and 29th in points per game (16.4).

Kupp has 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns, one year after leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.