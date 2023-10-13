Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay could miss Sunday's game with wife expected to give birth 'any day now'

The Rams are 2-3

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Rams take on the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals Sunday, but their head coach may not be there.

Sean McVay said Friday wife Veronika is due with a baby boy "any day now," and he "won't be at the game" if she goes into labor leading up to the game.

"Really feel fortunate that it's been a smooth pregnancy. My wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn't quite hit me yet. He's active right now. It seems like he's ready to come at any moment," McVay, 37, said Friday.

Sean McVay on the sideline

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sept. 17, 2023. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

"What a blessing that will be, and what an amazing job my wife Veronika has done in terms of just handling the pregnancy. She’s a stud, and so this gives me a total gratitude and appreciation and newfound respect just kind of watching it unfold in real time."

McVay did not reveal who would fill in for him, but most think it could be defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sideline

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sideline during the first half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

McVay is 62-41 in seven seasons with Los Angeles, and he is still the NFL's youngest head coach nearly seven years after his hiring. He has led the Rams to five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Rumors swirled after last season's disappointment that McVay could be done coaching, but he ultimately returned.

Los Angeles did get Cooper Kupp back last Sunday, but it fell to 2-3 after losing to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Arizona is 1-4, with its lone victory coming in Week 3 against the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.