Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski makes stance clear on men in women's sports: 'There’s really no argument'

Gronk was asked last month if 'men should be allowed to play women’s sports'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Last month, NFL great Rob Gronkowski was asked, point-blank, "Should men be allowed to play women’s sports?"

Gronkowski was walking through the U.S. Capitol when a Daily Caller reporter asked the former tight end the question.

The four-time Super Bowl champion shook his head for an emphatic no and remained silent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gronk with Pats

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 9, 2018, in Miami, Fla.   (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gronkowski did not provide an explanation at the time because he says there isn't a need for one.

The New England Patriots legend says it's "obvious" it should not be allowed.

"There’s really no thoughts to really even share. It’s the obvious," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "There are men’s sports for men, there’s women’s sports for women. It should just stay like that. It’s just as simple as that, man. There’s really no argument. There should really be no conversation about it.

Gronk with the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski during a game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS 'LOVED EVERY MINUTE' OF JETS WIN OVER BRONCOS AFTER SEAN PAYTON'S 'HORSES---' COMMENTS

"How it’s been is how it should be. Men play men’s sports, women play women’s sports. It’s as simple as that. It’s really unfair if a man went into a women’s sport and played it. It just doesn’t really make much sense to me."

The 34-year-old retired after 11 NFL seasons and winning four Super Bowls, three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of them with Tom Brady throwing to him.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady after winning the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate after winning a Super Bowl. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gronk was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. In his final season, he had 802 receiving yards in a dozen games played.