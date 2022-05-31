Rams’ Aaron Donald wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl, discusses need for new contract

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has done it all. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, he’s a seven-time First-Team All-Pro, and now he’s a Super Bowl champion.

How long he’ll continue to play the game of football is now the topic of the day.

Prior to the Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Donald reportedly told NBC’s Rodney Harrison there would be a "strong possibility" he’d retire if the Rams became champions.

That hasn’t happened, but Donald has continued to add fuel to the fire that is his potential retirement.

BAKER MAYFIELD, BROWNS STILL STUCK IN PRO FOOTBALL PURGATORY

On the latest episode of the "I am Athlete" podcast , Donald discussed his desire for a new contract, saying that the two sides need to handle the "business side of things."

"It ain't about the money, but it's a business at the end of the day," Donald said according to NFL Network . "That's what you've got to see. For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless."

JADEVEON CLOWNEY SAYS HE DECIDED TO RE-SIGN WITH CLEVELAND BROWNS TO ‘CHASE THAT SUPER BOWL’

"But me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl," Donald continued. "I've been saying that since I got into the league that I was going to play eight years and be done. That's just what I've been saying. It just came out and then everybody thinks that, 'Oh, he said if he wins a Super Bowl he's going to retire.' Nah, I got teammates, coaches, my family who know about this. I said I'm going to play eight years, and I'm going to probably be done playing football."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald, who still has three years remaining on a six-year, $135 million contract, was not present at the Rams’ OTA’s last week.

RAVENS’ LAMAR JACKSON ON ABSENCE FROM VOLUNTARY OTA’S: ‘I WILL BE THERE’

Donald did tell the "I am Athlete" hosts that he would like to experience the feeling of winning a Super Bowl once again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Winning a Super Bowl, you kind of get addicted to it," Donald said. "I want to feel that again. I ain’t gonna lie. That experience is like none other. If I was to play, it’s just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day it’s still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family."