49ers' Deebo Samuel takes huge shot on pass play vs Rams

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a big shot in the middle of the field on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo during the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Samuel was trying to catch the pass from Garoppolo in the second quarter when he was met with a big hit from Rams defensive back Nick Scott.

Scott was not penalized on the play and Samuel was down in some pain but was able to get to the sideline under his own power.

Samuel had been a big reason why the 49ers were up 10-7 at halftime.

He got the 49ers on the board thanks to a catch and run on a pass from Garoppolo with 6:10 remaining in the second quarter. Samuel looked like he was going to be stopped by the Rams defense but somehow made a break for it and ended up in the end zone.

The 44-yard play tied the game.

San Francisco took a 10-7 lead into the locker room thanks to a Robbie Gould 38-yard field goal.

Samuel finished the half with two catches for 46 yards and the score. He also had five yards on the ground on three carries. Garoppolo was 8-for-12 with 137 passing yards and the touchdown.

Samuel was back for the second half.

The winner of the game will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.