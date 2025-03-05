Raiders' Maxx Crosby makes NFL history with massive 3-year extension: report

Star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby is staying in Sin City for the long term, and the Las Vegas Raiders made sure of it with a historic extension.

The Raiders announced Wednesday that Crosby agreed to a multiyear extension as they locked up their fourth-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft.

Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension with a whopping $91.5 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, per ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Crosby had two years left on the four-year, $94 million deal he signed in 2022 when his rookie deal was up. Now, with his new record-breaking extension, Crosby remains a cornerstone defensive piece for Las Vegas until 2030, when he’s set for unrestricted free agency.

Crosby posted a hype video to his X account after the team announced the move, saying he is "Committed To Excellence. Committed to Silver & Black. Limitless."

He also told Fox News Digital during Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans about his excitement for the future under new head coach Pete Carroll, someone whose energy has already been infectious.

"For me, I’m an optimistic person. I want to be a winner, I want a chance to win," Crosby said. "From everything I’ve seen so far, it’s been encouraging. So, taking it one step at a time, and we’ll see how everything plays out. But I’m excited for the future, for sure."

RAIDERS' MAXX CROSBY SHARES ADMIRATION FOR TRUMP, DETAILS RELATIONSHIP WITH PRESIDENT: ‘TREATED ME INCREDIBLE’

He’s been the definition of work ethic and determination to become an absolute force on the line of scrimmage, as Crosby wasn’t the biggest prospect coming out of Eastern Michigan, leading to a Day 2 pick in his draft class.

However, his presence was felt immediately out of the AFC West, collecting 10.0 sacks, 47 combined tackles and four forced fumbles in 16 games (10 starts) for the Raiders in 2019. He finished runner-up for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, but it was clear the Raiders had a star in the making on their hands.

Crosby has made four straight Pro Bowls from 2021-24 and led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023. He had 12.5 sacks and 14.5 sacks, respectively, in those seasons as well.

Crosby had to deal with injury in a rough 2024 campaign for Las Vegas, though he still had 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss over 12 games. The rollover of coaches and trade rumors has accumulated over the years as Las Vegas hasn't found consistent winning since 2021 – their last playoff berth.

But optimism is ahead with Carroll, who carries championship pedigree with a Super Bowl and an NCAA title under his belt, joining Las Vegas at a time when owner Mark Davis wants to turn the tide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Making sure one of the team’s best players is happy to help with that rise from the valley was crucial for the Raiders this offseason, and Crosby is staying in the place he'll call home for the foreseeable future.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.