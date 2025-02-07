Maxx Crosby excited for Raiders' future with Pete Carroll, whose impact is being felt: 'My type of person'

Maxx Crosby is an optimist, and with Pete Carroll on board as the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, the defensive end couldn't be more excited about the future.

The star edge rusher spoke to Fox News Digital on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, and while he enjoys his time among his peers, he also wants to be playing in the "Big Game" one day.

Carroll has lifted the Lombardi Trophy once as a head coach in the NFL, while with the Seattle Seahawks, and also won two national championships during his time coaching in college.

That championship pedigree is what Crosby believes the Raiders need right now.

"I think it’s pretty straightforward: He’s done it. He’s done it many times at both levels, college and the NFL," Crosby said when asked why Carroll was the right man for the Raiders' head coaching gig, while also promoting his partnership with SAXX Underwear on Radio Row.

"For me, I’m an optimistic person. I want to be a winner, I want a chance to win. From everything I’ve seen so far, it’s been encouraging. So — taking it one step at a time and we’ll see how everything plays out. But I’m excited for the future, for sure."

Carroll's impact within the Raiders organization has already been felt by Crosby, too, and it's that patented energy he brings every day that's "infectious."

"Every conversation I’ve had with him has been awesome," Crosby said. "All energy all the time, my type of person. At the end of the day, you've got to have fun with what we do, you know what I mean? We’re modern-day gladiators. We’re going out there — car crashes every single Sunday. That’s the reality. So, you have to have fun with it. The work comes first, but at the same time, you've got to enjoy your job. You've got to be excited to come into the building every morning and go to work.

"I think he does an incredible job doing that. I’ve yet to experience that yet, but just being around him for a couple weeks now, the dude doesn’t stop."

Crosby offered an example of how much fun Carroll is having being back inside an NFL building.

"It’s about team, it’s about culture, it’s about competing," he began. "That’s what he preaches and lives by. I’ve been able to see it at a short glimpse so far, but it’s just funny. You hear guys, I’m talking to one of the front office guys, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I have this JBL speaker — [Carroll] gave everyone a speaker. I go upstairs and it sounds like a frat house is going on.’ There’s music bumping all the time and stuff. I love that. That’s how I am.

"I think it’s necessary. Energy’s got to be right and correct, and I feel like that leads to success when the work is behind it. He’s proven it his whole life that he can win and knows how to win. It’s exciting."

MAXX AND SAXX MADE PERFECT SENSE

When Saxx Underwear wanted to partner with Crosby, he found it a no-brainer, considering the name. But it's what they've done together, impacting the next generation of athletes with NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, that has him excited to talk about it during Super Bowl Week.

"Just the alignment from top to bottom, how much they poured into what I believe in," he said of the partnership. "Helping out with NIL deals for guys at Eastern Michigan, UNLV. Helping out and giving back to places I care about. And best underwear in the game, period.

"I wear it every single day, and we aligned in many ways. They’ve been incredible."

