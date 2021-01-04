Raiders' Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge in Las Vegas: report

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was reportedly arrested on a DUI charge early Monday.

Jacobs was arrested near McCarran International Airport after a single-car crash, police told FOX 5 Vegas. Officers suspected he was under the influence, police said.

Jacobs was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and was later released from police custody, according to the station. He has a court appearance set for March 8.

The Raiders told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: "The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs. The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

Las Vegas had just finished its 2020 NFL season with a one-point victory over the Denver Broncos. Jacobs rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The 22-year-old had just finished his second NFL season. He had 1,065 rushing yards on 273 rushing attempts and scored a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns. He also had 33 catches for 238 yards.

Las Vegas just missed out on making the playoffs. The team finished 8-8 after losing five of their last seven games of the season.

It was the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season when it played in Oakland and Jack Del Rio was the head coach. Its 12 wins that year have been the most since the 2002 season.