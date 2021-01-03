2020-21 NFL wild card weekend matchups, schedule and more

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to do what only the New England Patriots have been able to accomplish since 2000 – win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chiefs have home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and won’t have to play for two weeks as they get ready to defend their Super Bowl title. But there are plenty of challengers in their way as the playoff picture was set in stone Sunday.

Since 2010, the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and the Chiefs have all won Super Bowls. Those teams will be vying for another title this season. The New England Patriots, who have made the playoffs all but one season since 2001 missed the playoffs

The Chiefs and Packers both have first-round byes and will face the lowest-seeded team in next week's divisional round.

The matchups and games are set for next week.

Read below for the 2020-21 NFL wild card schedule.

AFC WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

(2) BILLS VS. (7) COLTS: The Bills and Josh Allen will look to continue their incredible season as Philip Rivers will get another shot at Super Bowl glory with the Colts. Buffalo lost in the wild card round last year while Indianapolis hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2018 season. (Saturday, 1:05 pm ET, CBS)

(3) STEELERS VS. (6) BROWNS: It will be a Week 17 rematch for the Steelers and Browns. Pittsburgh is back in the playoffs after missing out last year. It will be Cleveland's first playoff game since the 2002 season. Ironically, the Browns played the Steelers the last time they were in the playoffs and lost 36-33. (Sunday, 8:15 pm ET, NBC)

(4) TITANS VS. (5) RAVENS: The Titans won the AFC South for the first time since 2008 and will try to carry some momentum into the playoffs against the Ravens. The Ravens will be looking to avenge last year's divisional-round loss to the Titans. Tennessee got as far as the AFC title game, only to lose to the Chiefs. (Sunday, 1 pm ET, ESPN)

NFC WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

(2) SAINTS VS. (7) BEARS: The Saints miss out on a first-round bye but now have bigger fish to fry. New Orleans was sent home early last season due to a Vikings upset and will look to rectify that against the Bears. Chicago is coming into the game winners of three of their last four. The Bears are a confusing team and will need the defense to really step up in this game. (Sunday, 4:40 pm ET, CBS)

(3) SEAHAWKS VS. (6) RAMS: The Seahawks and Rams will play in the wild card playoffs. The NFC West rivals split their season series. Seattle has looked dominant at times but has sputtered in some games. The Rams would like to be fully healthy for their first playoff appearance since Super Bowl LIII. (Saturday, 4:40 pm ET, FOX)

(4) WASHINGTON VS. (5) BUCCANEERS: The Buccaneers ended their playoff drought thanks to the additions of Tom Brady and company. Tampa Bay will take on the NFC East division winners Washington Football Team. Washington only won seven games during the season but managed to come out the division winners thanks to how bad the division was overall. (Saturday, 8:15 pm ET, NBC)

