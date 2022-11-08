Raiders' Davante Adams laments another blown lead: 'I don’t even know how else to characterize it'

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with high hopes after the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, but following another blown lead in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, the five-time Pro Bowler is struggling to make sense of the team’s ongoing struggles.

"We just basically fell apart," Adams said in the locker room after the game. "I don’t even know how else to characterize it, but it's frustrating."

The Raiders held a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but the Jags would go on to score their first touchdown, followed by 20 unanswered points to win the game.

"Football is the most team sport that there is, so it just comes down to everybody doing their job in those tough times… I just feel like we’re not executing the way we need to when it really matters right now and that’s hurting us," Adams continued.

"It’s frustrating because [there’s] no way we should be losing games at the rate that we are, let alone the way that we are."

Las Vegas has lost three times after leading by at least 17 points this season, tying the NFL record also held by the 2020 Chargers and 2003 Falcons.

From 1984 to 2021, the Raiders went 106-3 in games where they led by at least 17.

"There's no reason why we should be losing games like this, and it's frustrating," Adams told ESPN Sunday. "If we played for a s----- team, then it's one thing. But that's not what it is."

The Raiders will next take on the struggling Indianapolis Colts , who will be led by first-time NFL coach and former player Jeff Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.