Raiders' Brock Bowers talks 'cool' Trump celebration; team curiously ends press session right after: report

Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers spoke Sunday night about the President-elect Donald Trump-inspired touchdown celebration he did against the Miami Dolphins.

Bowers caught a touchdown pass late in the third quarter from Gardner Minshew II. He was seen on the broadcast busting a move as the touchdown helped cut their deficit to five points.

Miami scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and won the game, 34-19.

"I’ve seen everyone do it," Bowers said, per USA Today. "I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool."

After the question was asked, USA Today reported that the team ended his media availability.

The decision to end the availability raised eyebrows.

Athletes performing Trump’s dance were seen across the NFL on Sunday. Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine of the Tennessee Titans and Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez of the Detroit Lions also did the move.

UFC star Jon Jones set social media on fire when he did it after knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Trump was cage-side for the fight.

San Francisco 49eres defensive end Nick Bosa started doing the dance move last week after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bosa’s teammates joined him.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."