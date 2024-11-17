Raiders' Brock Bowers appears to perform Trump dance after TD catch vs Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers became the latest NFL star to nail President-elect Trump’s dance moves as a touchdown celebration.

Bowers caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II with 1:21 left in the third quarter. The score cut the Raiders’ deficit to 17-12 against the Miami Dolphins. He had seven catches on eight targets for 85 yards at that point.

He then did the move in the back of the end zone.

Bowers is the latest NFL star to do the move. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and the rest of his teammates did it after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in a game last week.

Bosa talked about the moment last week.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

Niners linebacker Fred Warner said he walked up on Bosa and the dance seemed "like a fun thing to do" so he joined in.

Trump praised Bosa after the move.

On Saturday night, UFC star Jon Jones performed the move after he defeated Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight bout. Trump was on hand for the fight and received the heavyweight title belt from Jones afterward.