Jon 'Bones' Jones performs Donald Trump's famous dance, gives title belt to president-elect after TKO victory

Jon "Bones" Jones kept his undisputed UFC world heavyweight champion title by defeating Stipe Miocic Saturday and celebrated with an homage to President-elect Trump, who was ringside.

Jones broke into Trump's signature dance moments after landing a spinning back kick to Miocic's ribs to end the title fight with a technical knockout. As he danced in the ring, the decidedly pro-Trump crowd roared its approval.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Jones danced and pointed to Trump, the incoming president smiled and offered a thumbs up.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jones also gave a hearty shoutout to Trump.

"A big, big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," Jones said, which sent the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

DONALD TRUMP ARRIVES AT UFC 309 AT MSG; CROWD ROARS FOR PRESIDENT-ELECT WEEKS AFTER HISTORIC RALLY

Then, Jones used the crowd's energy to start a "USA! USA!" chant, which they happily joined in for.

"I'm proud to be a great American champion. I'm proud to be a Christian American champion," Jones added.

Following the interview, Jones walked over to where Trump sat ringside with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, sons Don Jr. and Eric, Kid Rick, Vivek Ramaswamy, and handed him his UFC title belt.

Trump invited Jones down to the White House when he takes office next year as the 47th President of the United States.

While Jones said he might have some more fights left in him, the 42-year-old Miocic told Rogan that he is done for his career, which is Hall of Fame worthy as one of the best heavyweight fighters to ever step inside an octagon.

Jones is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of all-time, as he now owns a 28-1 record with one no contest.

Trump made a triumphant return to MSG on Saturday night with a star-studded entourage, basking in the thunderous applause of fans just weeks after holding a historic rally inside the "World’s Most Famous Arena."

Trump, making his first UFC appearance since winning the election Nov. 5 over Vice President Kamala Harris, drew thunderous applause as he walked in with his entourage.

"If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Rogan said on the pay-per-view broadcast when Trump walked into the arena. "It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!"

The broadcast added that those able to stand inside the arena were doing so as the video board started playing a video montage for Trump’s arrival. Chants of "USA! USA!" also filled the arena.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump witnessed several other great fights on this UFC 309 card, including co-main-event winner Charles Oliveira winning by unanimous decision over Michael Chandler. Chandler is a big supporter of Trump, and after battling Oliveira for a full five rounds, he had a brief conversation with Trump after his match as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.