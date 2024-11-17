Lions dance their way to blowout win over Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no answer for the Detroit Lions on Sunday as the NFC North team scored and danced all over their AFC South opponents in the 52-6 victory.

The Lions absolutely shut down Mac Jones and the Jaguars’ offense. Jack Campbell and Za’Darius Smith had a half-sack each and Kerby Joseph had an interception.

After Smith got to Jones in the fourth quarter, he and Malcolm Rodriguez each took a golf swing and busted out President-elect Donald Trump’s dance move that had been seen across multiple sporting events over the weekend.

There was a lot to be happy about for Detroit. The Lions piled on 28 points by halftime and 24 points in the second half.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had 412 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the win. Two of the touchdown passes went to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The wide receiver had 11 catches for 161 yards. Jameson Williams had four catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Brock Wright caught the other touchdown pass.

Detroit totaled 196 rushing yards as a team.

David Montgomery had 75 rushing yards – leading the team – and scored twice. Jahmyr Gibbs had 69 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown. Goff even had 21 rushing yards on four carries.

The Lions moved to 9-1. In a tightly packed division, every win is meaningful.

Jacksonville fell to 2-9 on the season. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat out with a shoulder injury.

It was the second time Detroit has scored at least 50 points in a game this season and the fourth time they’ve scored at least 31 points. They have one of the best offenses in the NFL and are on pace for a top seed in the NFC playoffs.