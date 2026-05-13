Radio host says Caitlin Clark is WNBA's version of Jeremy Lin: 'The exact same thing'

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A talking head is off the Caitlin Clark train.

The WNBA's 2024 first overall pick and Rookie of the Year made her return to the hardwood Saturday after being limited to just 13 games last season, with a groin injury ending her second campaign.

She dropped 20 points in what was a struggle from 3-point land, going 2-for-9 from deep, including missing a potential tying 3 in the game's final seconds.

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Clark took the sports world by storm during her time in Iowa and has undoubtedly been the primary reason for the growth of women's basketball — but soon, it will all end, says former Philadelphia sports radio host Tyrone Johnson.

"The Caitlin Clark thing is over because she’s not the best player in the WNBA," Johnson said on SportsGrid's "The Craig Carton Show." "She’s not the best guard in the WNBA. She’s not even the best guard from her college class because that’s Paige Bueckers, who plays for [the] Dallas [Wings], who beat them in the season opener. This could be a situation where we look back on Caitlin Clark, and we’re not gonna look back on her like she’s Michael Jordan. She’s Jeremy Lin. This is just Linsanity."

Johnson also criticized Clark for joining forces with Morgan Wallen at his concert in Indianapolis.

"Morgan Wallen says the N-word liberally. Says it more than I do, and I’m Black," Johnson said.

CAITLIN CLARK DRAWS MIXED REACTIONS AFTER SURPRISE MORGAN WALLEN CONCERT WALKOUT FOLLOWING FEVER LOSS

Johnson also called out Clark's "b----ing and moaning to the refs nonstop."

"But when we look back on this, we’ll go, this girl had the world by the balls. She had everybody loving her. People who hate women’s sports were tuning in just for her. And when we look at Jeremy Lin and look at her, we’re going to find out that at the end of the day, it was the exact same thing."

Lin took the world by storm in 2012 when he suddenly became a prolific scorer for the New York Knicks after riding their bench. In a 17-game stretch, he averaged 20.7 points and 8.5 assists, including a memorable 38-point effort against the Los Angeles Lakers and a game-winning 3-pointer against the Toronto Raptors, but that type of success was short-lived. He was, however, able to manage a fine career coming off NBA benches until 2019.

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When Awful Announcing referred to Johnson's monologue as a "hot take," Johnson said it was "the bestest" take.

Clark set numerous records in her rookie season after becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points and 8.4 assists (for what it's worth, Lin's career-high was 18.0 points). Battling through injuries last season, Clark put up only 16.5 points but handed out 8.8 assists per contest and was named to her second All-Star team. Lin was never an All-Star but did finish seventh in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2015-16.

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