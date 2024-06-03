Who is Caitlin Clark? Stats, awards, broken records and endorsement deals of the Indiana Fever player

Caitlin Clark's popularity has skyrocketed, especially during her last couple years playing basketball for the University of Iowa leading into her WNBA debut.

Even if you are not a fan of basketball, you have likely heard of Clark. Outside of setting records on the court, she has also been spotted in commercials for companies like Xfinity and making jokes on "Saturday Night Live."

Now, Clark has started a new basketball venture as a player for the Indiana Fever. Take a look at the record-filled career of Clark.

In college, Clark wore the number 22 for the Iowa Hawkeyes. During her four years in college from 2020 until 2024, Clark shattered numerous records.

First off, Clark has the most points scored all-time by any college player, men or women, in NCAA history with 3,951 total points, according to Indiana Fever's website. She is the first Division-I player to record over 3,800 points, over 1,000 assists and over 950 rebounds in a career, according to the Hawkeyes Sports website.

Her average of 28.4 points per game and 538 made 3-pointers are both women's NCAA Division 1 records, according to Indiana Fever's website.

On Feb. 15, 2024, she became the women's all-team leading scorer in the NCAA, in her 126th career game against Michigan, according to the Hawkeyes Sports website. The previous all-team leading scorer was Kelsey Plum.

Not only did Clark set records on the court, her performances made millions tune in at home to watch.

The 2024 NCAA Championship between Iowa and South Carolina had an average of 18.7 million viewers, making it the most ever for a women's basketball game.

Clark's impressive performance through college led her to be the first round 2024 WNBA draft pick. The 6-foot guard from Des Moines, Iowa, now plays for the Indiana Fever.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals allow student athletes to make money by using their own personal brand to promote certain products or companies. During her years in college, Clark had many NIL deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, H&R Block and Bose.

She is valued to have made $3.1 million from her NIL deals.

More recently, Clark has signed endorsement deals with more companies. For example, a multiyear endorsement deal with Wilson, that includes a signature basketball collection.

In April 2024, it was reported that a new deal between Clark and Nike was pending, reportedly worth $28 million. The contract spans over eight years and includes a signature shoe.

The awards won by Clark started before her college years. While attending high school at Dowling Catholic School, she earned Gatorade Player of the Year and Iowa Miss Basketball twice.

In college, she won many awards and accolades, including The Associated Press Player of the Year in her last two seasons with the team, as well as the John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year and was named USBWA National Player of the Year three times.

She was unanimously chosen for NCAA First Team All-American three times and was a First Team All-Big Ten honoree four times and the Big Ten Player of the Year three times.

She also had her jersey retired after she graduated from the school, only the third person in Iowa program history to do so, according to ESPN.

Clark won the ESPY for best women's college athlete in 2023.

Clark was born into a family of athletes.

Clark's parents are often spotted supporting their daughter from the stands. Her father, Brent, played basketball and baseball in college at Simpson College in Iowa, according to People. There is also athleticism running through her mother, Anne's side of the family, with her father being the former football coach at Dowling Catholic.

Clark's older brother, Blake, was a football player who went on to play at Iowa State University. Her younger brother, Colin, played baseball and was part of the track and field team in high school, according to The Gazette.

Before dedicating most of her time to basketball, Clark participated in many other sports, like softball, volleyball and tennis.

Besides basketball, another sport she still finds herself playing often is golf. Clark still tries to play golf four times a week during the basketball offseason, according to Golf Digest.