Dallas Cowboys

Quinnen Williams admits frustration with Jets' losing after trade to Cowboys: 'World knew I was frustrated'

New York has gone 33-75 since Williams joined the team in 2019

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Quinnen Williams has only known the New York Jets since he was drafted third overall in 2019, which means winning hasn’t been abundant in his NFL career.

Now, after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL’s Tuesday afternoon deadline, Williams didn’t hold back about how he felt this season as the Jets continue to struggle.

"I think the world knew I was frustrated being there so long and still losing," he told reporters Wednesday, via The New York Post, as he gears up for his first game wearing the star on his helmet.

Quinnen Williams looks on

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 14, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"Any ultra competitor, man, any guy who plays this game to win is going to be frustrated no matter if you win 100 games and lose that one."

The Jets are 1-7 this season, and since 2019, Williams has seen Gang Green go 33-75 despite making three Pro Bowls and earning All-Pro honors in 2022.

There were rumors that Williams was frustrated with how the Jets were playing — and one can’t blame him, having been part of seven straight losing seasons. But considering he was a fan favorite despite the struggles, Williams still has love for those who supported him during his time in New York.

"New York will always have a special place in my heart," he wrote in a goodbye post on X. "To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field. To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable."

Quinnen Williams warms up

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 19, 2025. (IMAGN)

While Williams is ready for his next chapter in the NFL, the trade itself baffled many — including sports talk host Bill Simmons, who said that "Dallas is drunk" after dealing a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and Mazi Smith in exchange for Williams.

The Cowboys are 3-5-1 after losing at home to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, yet owner Jerry Jones made the move to add Williams to a struggling defense that could use help across the board. Dallas ranks 31st in both yards and points allowed per game this season.

Quinnen Williams looks on field

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Through eight games this year, Williams has recorded one sack, 32 combined tackles, three quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. He has also forced three fumbles.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

