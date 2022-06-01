Quin Snyder’s future as head coach of Utah Jazz in doubt as two sides continue to talk: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After eight largely successful seasons as head coach of the Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder is not a shoo-in to return to the Salt Lake City sidelines.

Utah is coming off of a first round loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference playoffs, another early exit for one of the best regular teams with Snyder at the helm.

According to ESPN, Snyder and the Utah front office have engaged in talks since the end of their season, with a contract extension offered to Snyder as well as the possibility that he returns to the team under his current contract, which has two years remaining.

Per the report, "philosophical issues" have been the main topic of conversation between the two sides as Snyder mulls the decision to return as head coach.

Snyder has spoken highly of the organization as well as members of the front office in recent weeks, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement as the NBA free agency period draws closer.

"Whether it's school, the community, Salt Lake, the city, the experience has been and continues to be a great one," Snyder said earlier this month , according to KSL News. "I'm privileged to coach a group of players. I'm reminded of that consistently throughout the year. We're not perfect, but I'm grateful for that, and I really like our players."

"Additionally, from an ownership standpoint, I appreciate the things that owner Ryan (Smith's) doing. I have great respect for him and his vision for the franchise. And then working with (team executives) Justin (Zanik) and Danny (Ainge), obviously, I have tremendous respect for them."

Snyder became the head coach of the Jazz in 2014, and after missing the playoffs in the first two years, has made the postseason in six consecutive seasons.

"Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA," Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said during exit interviews in late April . "There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder."

Snyder has a record of 372-264 in his eight seasons, but Utah has failed to reach a Western Conference Finals during that time. The organization is looking to build around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, but faces a difficult road ahead as they are projected to be in the luxury tax next season.