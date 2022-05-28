Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to be next head coach, LeBron James approves: Report

Ham has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired the organization’s next head coach nearly two months after a massively disappointing season, 

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham had agreed to a four-year deal to become the next head coach of the Lakers.

The hire comes after the Lakers and former head coach Frank Vogel parted ways after a 33-49 season that saw the organization miss the postseason a second time with LeBron James in the purple and gold

Assistant coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks greets Al Horford of the Boston Celtics after Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals May 15, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston.  

Assistant coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks greets Al Horford of the Boston Celtics after Game 7 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals May 15, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston.   (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ham, who has been an assistant coach in Milwaukee the past four seasons, played eight seasons in the NBA, including one in Los Angeles with the 2004 NBA champion Lakers. 

LEBRON JAMES EXPRESSES ANGER, CALLS FOR CHANGE AFTER MASS SHOOTING AT TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

"I’m so happy for him," two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "He’s the right fit for them. He keeps it real with you. No BS at all. It’s about damn time. He deserves it more than anyone."

Acting head coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Acting head coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The hiring ends a relatively quiet process for the Lakers, who reportedly interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LEBRON JAMES, NBA COACH STEVE KERR, SPORTS COMMUNITY CALL FOR CHANGE AMID TRAGEDY

Ham will be asked to manage the Lakers three All-Star players in Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James. 

"In terms of what this team needs right now, we feel like with, obviously, superstars on our team, we want a strong voice that’s able to inspire the players to play at the highest level of competition every night," general manager Rob Pelinka said after the team fired Vogel, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

"And I think that’s going to be one of the resounding qualities that we look for in terms of holding everybody from the top player on our team to the 15th man to a degree of accountability."

MIAMI’S UDONIS HASLEM TAKES AIM AT WARRIORS’ STAR OVER NBA FINALS PREDICTION: ‘DRAYMOND BROKE THE CODE’

Assistant coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks greets a player during a game against the Miami Heat during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Sept. 8, 2020, at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.  

Assistant coach Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks greets a player during a game against the Miami Heat during Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals Sept. 8, 2020, at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.   (Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James apparently approved of the move, sending a note of congratulations to Ham on social media. 

"So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!!" James posted to Twitter Friday. "Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Lakers were expected to compete for an NBA championship in the 2021-2022 season after acquiring Westbrook in the offseason. Instead, the team struggled to find chemistry and was eliminated from playoff contention April 5.  