Professional cyclist dies from 'medical complications' suffered after crash in race, team announces

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A pro cyclist is dead after suffering injuries from a crash during a race in France last week.

Cristian Camilo Munoz, 30, was riding in the Tour de Jura for Nu Colombia when he crashed and injured his knee.

His team, however, said that he contracted a "difficult-to-treat infection" that led to his death, according to the BBC.

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"Today we say goodbye to Cristian Munoz, a cyclist who turned every kilometre into a testament to passion, discipline and heart," Nu Colombia said in a statement. "His story does not end here, and it reminds us that dreams are pedalled every day, even when the road gets tough.

"We are left with his example, his achieved goals and the inspiration he left in everyone who saw him get on his bike. To his family, friends and all those who admired him from near or far, we send all our strength and love at this time."

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The team added that Munoz's condition "deteriorated and, despite all the efforts of the medical team, Cristian passed away on Friday morning."

"His passing leaves a huge void in Colombian cycling and in the hearts of all those who had the privilege of knowing him and sharing the road and races with him," the Colombian national federation said in a statement of its own, via The Athletic. "Cristian will be remembered for his dedication, discipline, and character both on and off the bike."

Munoz cycled for UAE Team Emirates for three years before joining Nu Colombia in 2024. Previously, he was part of the Coldeportes-Zenu team.

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His best finish of his pro career was second at the Circuito Ciclístico Jenesano in 2023. He finished fourth in the 2024 Colombian road race.

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