New details emerge surrounding four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux's death

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Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, died after taking his own life, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 60.

Authorities said Thursday that deputies responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the scene of an apparent suicide at the family’s furniture store in Lake Park, Florida. The officer said the victim was believed to be Lemieux, who was found in a rear warehouse by one of his sons.

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Lemieux broke into the league with the Montreal Canadiens and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 1986.

He won four Stanley Cups in his career and in 1995 and 1996 became the 10th player in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with different teams, first with the New Jersey Devils and then with the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL GREAT CLAUDE LEMIEUX, 60, DEAD JUST DAYS AFTER MAKING AN APPEARANCE AT THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

After the 1995 Stanley Cup Final, Lemieux was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy. In his postseason career, Lemieux had 158 points (80G, 78A) in 234 games played.

Lemieux last played in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, and retired in 2009.

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In all, he appeared in 1,215 NHL games for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

He went on to become a player agent, and oddly enough, according to North State Journal, represented Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

OutKick's Matt Reigle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.