Mitchell Robinson's broken right pinky puts Knicks' NBA Finals rotation in jeopardy ahead of Game 1: reports

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The New York Knicks may have an issue with one of their key players heading into the NBA Finals.

Center Mitchell Robinson, who comes off the bench for head coach Mike Brown’s squad, suffered a broken right pinky, and his timetable for return has not been set, according to multiple reports.

It’s unknown when Robinson suffered the injury, but it would be a key loss if he were to miss time in the Finals.

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Robinson spells Karl-Anthony Towns down low, while also being a part of a bigger five on the court for the Knicks when Brown decides to deploy both of his centers at the same time.

Robinson averaged 4.5 points and 5.8 rebounds across 13.3 minutes per game during the Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also appeared in 13 of the Knicks’ 14 playoff games thus far.

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There is still some time before the Finals, however, with Game 1 scheduled for June 3. The Knicks still await the Western Conference Finals winner, which could be the Oklahoma City Thunder yet again if they can defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night on the road.

If Robinson is unable to go for the Knicks, Brown will have to rely on Ariel Hukporti, who would likely come off the bench in Robinson’s place.

Hukporti has seen some time for the Knicks, especially in the one game Robinson missed earlier in the playoffs. However, he hasn’t been on the floor recently except in blowout moments.

Whether it’s the Thunder or Spurs the Knicks see, they both possess some serious firepower in the paint. The Knicks know all about Isaiah Hartenstein for Oklahoma City, but Chet Holmgren poses a bigger problem with his ability to play everywhere on the floor while being a tough defender.

Then there’s 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs, and it goes without saying what he can do on a nightly basis in a Finals series.

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In turn, not having Robinson will be a tough blow for New York, but it isn’t a certainty just yet. The Knicks, and its rabid fan base that has been waiting for this series for the last 27 years, will be hoping Robinson can suit up on the road in Game 1 on June 3.

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