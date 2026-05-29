Trump backs Giants QB Jaxson Dart after rally appearance backlash, says 'He's also loved more'

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President Donald Trump is aware Jaxson Dart has come under fire from some left-wing media, some NFL fans and even a teammate after he introduced the president at a rally last week. So, of course, the leader of the free world is going to stand with the New York Giants quarterback.

"So, when Jaxson gets harassed a little bit, he's also loved more," he told Lara Trump during a sit-down interview on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," which airs on Saturday. "Because we have more people than they do."

"And a lot of the people that you think, like people in Los Angeles, wealthy people that I see them all the time there, hitting me a little bit, and they meet me, they say, 'Sir, I voted for you.' I said, 'I know. I know. I can tell.' Guys voted for me.

FAMED NFL AGENT BREAKS DOWN JAXSON DART-TRUMP CONTROVERSY, HOW 'ATHLETES FOR OBAMA' FELL APART

"I can tell you people on television that knock me all the time voted for me."

Trump and Dart had never met before the rally at Rockland Community College's Eugene Levy Fieldhouse last Friday, but they apparently struck up a quick affinity for one another.

During the rally to support Rep. Mike Lawler, Trump quipped about how good-looking Dart is. He does that a lot with athletes and others.

"I wish I looked just like Jaxson," Trump said. "I said, 'Is he a male model or what?' He's a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, conservative guy."

And this: "He said, 'I love you, sir.'"

GIANTS' ABDUL CARTER DELETES SOCIAL MEDIA POST CRITICIZING JAXSON DART

That is going to wreck some left-wingers, socialists, Marxists, progressives and the Trump Derangement Syndrome bunch.

It also might not make Abdul Carter happy as he's the Giants edge rusher who criticized his teammate publicly on X for introducing Trump.

But what did Carter and the others expect?

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Dart is a 23-year-old male from conservative-leaning Utah, who has been open about being part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), commonly referred to as the Mormon faith. He hunts and fishes and played college football in the conservative state of Mississippi at Ole Miss.

Yes, people, Dart's a conservative.

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And Trump, perhaps the most sports-minded president in a long time, sees great potential in the quarterback about to begin his second NFL season.

"He's potentially a great quarterback," Trump said. "He's a young boy who's just started. But when he's in the game, he moves the team. I didn't know him, but I've watched him a little bit and moves the team. He's got tremendous potential. He stays healthy, he's going to be great."

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO