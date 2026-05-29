Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann says the NFL's is losing tradition to streaming-era scheduling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann said the NFL has left tradition behind.

The NFL has expanded their primetime schedule to holidays and games overseas, meaning they are playing more games outside the traditional Sunday afternoon timeslot. Theismann pointed out the drastic differences in how the games are broadcast.

"They've drifted away (from tradition). I mean, when you look at all the different streaming services and all the different networks, it used to be ABC, NBC, and CBS, but that doesn't exist anymore. There only used to be those TV channels where you could watch things other than sports only existed then," Theismann told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Now, we're in a time and a place where the opportunity for the owners to make lots of money from different entities, from YouTube, from Amazon, from Peacock."

Theismann said fans used to look forward to Sundays, but now there are games seemingly all the time.

"Sunday is something you would look forward to sitting down to because you really didn't have an option. Now you have options on Monday night, Thursday night, Wednesday night. God only knows, Tuesday night, Saturday evening. If you're a fan of the NFL, you're going to find the game," Theismann said.

The opening game of the 2026 season will be on Wednesday this season, with the second game being played in Melbourne, Australia, on a Thursday. The NFL introduced a Thanksgiving Eve game this year, adding another Wednesday game to the schedule.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

There will also be NFL games on Friday this year, as the league has gone forth with its fourth annual Black Friday game. The NFL also has three games scheduled on Christmas Day, which is a Friday.

Once the college football regular season ends in mid-December, there will also be Saturday games.

Theismann did say the NFL now has gotten the fans easier access to watch more games, which he considers a good thing.

"It gives you a chance to find the game that you want to watch now. You don't have to read about it the next day. So, in one regard it's grown the NFL and the other side of it, yeah, would we all like things to be a little bit like they used to be? Maybe. But I believe in the progressive as a progressive individual, but life is changing. You have to adapt and change with it," Theismann said.

MIKE VRABEL, ONE MONTH AFTER STARTING 'COUNSELING,' TELLS REPORTERS HE LOVES HIS WIFE

American Century Championship

This will be the 37th American Century Championship, and Joe Theismann has played in 36 of them. He said he used to be a 2-handicap, but is now a nine, as he doesn’t hit the ball as far. He will look to turn back the clock when he plays in the tournament from July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

He said the American Century Championship is the lone thing that you really want to participate in.

"The American Century Championship has evolved to one of those things that, if you love golf at all, and you happen to be in that quote-unquote celebrity world, it's the thing you really want to participate in. You get to measure your game. You get to pull back the curtain on so many wonderful people, and you get to see those that you watch on TV because I'm a fan of everything. But now you get a chance to see them up close and personal, and you get a chance to meet them and get to know them, and it's exciting," Theismann said.

The 76-year-old said he gets to visit people on the range. He mentioned Jerry Rice, Tony Romo and Miles Teller as people he has had conversations with, calling himself a "fanboy" of Teller’s.

Theismann said "Top Gun: Maverick" is his favorite movie of all time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The tournament has raised more than $8 million for regional and national charities. American Century Investments donates 40% of its profits to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and activates fundraising at the tournament to drive direct donations to Stowers each year. Theismann credited CEO Jonathan Thomas for the tournament’s charitable work.

Theismann credited CEO Jonathan Thomas for the tournament’s charitable work.

The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.