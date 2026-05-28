NBA's new lottery system strips worst teams of top draft odds, but may reward calculated mediocrity

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On Thursday, the NBA Board of Governors approved a plan designed to dramatically reshape the draft lottery in hopes of combating the league’s tanking problem.

Teams aren’t intentionally losing because they enjoy being bad. They do it because the system rewards it. The question is whether the NBA’s latest overhaul actually fixes the issue.

With a decisive 29-1 vote, and the Memphis Grizzlies casting the lone dissenting vote, the league approved its new 3-2-1 lottery structure.

The revamped system expands the lottery field to 16 teams and strips the league’s three worst teams of the most favorable draft odds.

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After years of criticism over tanking, Commissioner Adam Silver introduced his most aggressive effort yet to discourage franchises from bottoming out.

Under the new format, the NBA will significantly reduce the odds of the No. 1 pick for the league’s three worst teams.

Meanwhile, teams finishing with the fourth- through 10th-worst records will receive improved odds.

Under the revised structure, the ninth- and 10th-worst teams will carry the same 5.4% chance at the top overall pick as the NBA’s true bottom-feeders.

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Additional safeguards also prevent franchises from winning the No. 1 pick in consecutive seasons or landing a top-five selection in three straight drafts.

On paper, the changes appear to strengthen competitive integrity. In reality, they may simply redirect the incentives.

Instead of rewarding the league’s worst teams, the new system heavily favors franchises finishing in the middle of the lottery standings.

The 3-2-1 model discourages full-scale teardowns, but creates a new incentive for teams stuck near the play-in line. A larger group of mediocre teams now has reason to engineer late-season slides. The goal shifts from racing to the bottom to quietly drifting out of the postseason picture and into better lottery position.

Teams hovering near the playoff bubble will quickly recognize that falling from the eighth seed to the ninth could materially improve their odds of landing a franchise-changing player.

The Play-in tournament only complicates the math.

Under the new rules, the loser of the opening matchup between the seventh and eighth seeds receives lottery eligibility and a 2.7% chance at the top pick, while the winner locks itself into a late first-round selection.

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That remains the central flaw in the NBA’s approach to tanking.

The league continues trying to regulate behavior without addressing the economic reality driving it.

Intentional losing persists because the draft remains the NBA’s most reliable pipeline for superstar acquisition, particularly for small-market franchises that rarely attract elite free agents.

The new format will likely eliminate some of the more blatant tank jobs, the 15-win rosters built around G League call-ups before Christmas, satisfying broadcast partners and fans tired of unwatchable late-season basketball.

But it may also replace bottom-tier tanking with a league-wide jockeying match for positioning in March and April.

The race to the bottom may be slowing down.

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The race to the middle is probably just getting started.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela