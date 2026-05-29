Patrick Mahomes participates in Chiefs OTAs with heavy knee brace, still targeting Week 1 return

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The Kansas City Chiefs' decade-long run of playoff appearances came to an abrupt end in Week 15 last season after they came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury when he scrambled to try and pick up some yards in the game’s final minutes.

At the time, the Chiefs said Mahomes would "begin his rehab process immediately." On Thursday, the two-time NFL MVP took a significant step forward, returning to the practice field for seven-on-seven drills and connecting with wide receiver Xavier Worthy for a touchdown pass.

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"Come on, baby!" Mahomes yelled twice as he hopped toward the sideline in celebration, with a knee brace serving as a reminder of his reconstructed knee. Thursday's session marked the first practice of the week that was open for the media to watch.

While the three-time Super Bowl champion participated in seven-on-seven drills, he did not take part in 11-on-11 work. Mahomes is roughly five months removed from a procedure to address a torn ACL and LCL.

PATRICK MAHOMES THROWING FOOTBALL AGAIN THREE MONTHS AFTER ACL TEAR

"It was good to be back on the field with the guys, more than anything," Mahomes said after Thursday's organized team activities (OTAs) session. "Some of those days you’re rehabbing, you’re here by yourself or with a couple of the other guys. You kind of get that juice when everyone gets back in the building. It was good to be out there."

In January, Mahomes said he was aiming to be ready for the Chiefs’ regular-season opener in September. This week, he retired that goal.

"That’s always going to be the goal. I don’t want to miss games. As a competitor — as a football player — I want to be there," Mahomes said. "I know it’s still a long ways away. I can’t predict the future. So all I can do is be great today, and then continue to be great tomorrow. But I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten to because of that mindset."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid continued with a cautious approach with Mahomes this week, keeping the quarterback out of drills where there was a greater risk of unintended contact.

Regardless of the limited workload, Reid credited Mahomes for the months of work he put in to reach this stage of his recovery, saying the quarterback had "busted his tail" to get back on the practice field.

"I like what I’ve seen. He’s working hard," Reid said. "This is good for him — getting out there and throwing is good for him."

While Mahomes has resumed throwing, he said he has yet to fully ramp up his running, describing that as the next phase of his recovery.

"I’m in a good spot now compared to where some people thought, but I thought I was gonna be here," Mahomes said of his progress. "It’s just doing what I’m supposed to do every single day, and then hopefully, that gives me the chance to be out there with the guys whenever we start the season."

Mahomes said he does not plan to change his playing style once he does suit up in games, insisting he would still "lay it on the line for my guys" when the moment demands it.

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The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 in the regular-season opener for both teams.

"The goal at the end — the very far end — is to be ready to be able to go out there and play with the guys Week 1 at Arrowhead," Mahomes added. "But I’ve got to take it day by day."

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